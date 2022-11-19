Building up a music scene

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Amidst Taylor Swift fans struggling to purchase tickets and prices soaring well into the thousands, some in Rochester’s music scene say looking locally could be an option.

“My biggest thing is to always support local, especially on these smaller levels for these size shows we do,” Co-founder of My Town My Music said. “That’s huge.”

Adam Fredericksen owner of Thesis Beer Project says that the local scene is growing. “I think we have a thriving music scene here in town, not only with bands that exist here locally,” Adam Fredericksen owner of Thesis Beer Project said. “But in the last couple years with bands outside of Rochester who want to come here and play.”

Part of building on the scene is to know where and when events are happening says Dustin Hart. “So, we thought about creating a website where we could be all things music and let people know what events are happening, where and when and on top of that throw our own events as well,” Hart said.

But also, part of Rochester’s music scene Thesis Beer Project’s owner says is that live event tickets are hard to sell in Rochester.

“We feel like we can get ticket caliber bands, but we would never get enough people in the door to pay for the bands themselves,” said Thesis Beer Project owner Fredericksen said. “We here at thesis we rely solely on our beer sales to pay bands and always do a free cover.”

And by supporting local artists Adam and Dustin both say helps draw more music to Rochester.

“I think if you want to see more live music. More comedians, arts and entertainment in this town you have to got to go out and support it. And not talk about it but be about it.”

