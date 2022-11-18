Where to watch to FIFA World Cup in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re just a few days out from the FIFA World Cup, an international soccer tournament that gathers 32 of the best national teams from around the world. It’s a tournament that comes around every four years, and the most watched international sporting event in the world.

The World Cup was first televised in 1954, and now people from all over the globe tune in.

In Rochester, some soccer fanatics are getting in on the fun.

Little Thistle Brewing Company is showing the games in our time zone at the bar. Staff members will be in around 12:45 serving drinks and food for the U.S. vs. Wales game.

If you’re looking for more of a movie theater experience, Gray Duck Theater is also broadcasting the tournament in its micro cinema.

Rochester Downtown Alliance is teaming up with Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic to broadcast some of the last games downtown at Peace Plaza.

“We had to put a lot of pieces in place to make sure that we got that right, but we are going to be viewing or showing the last few games of the World Cup starting with a quarterfinals, semi-finals and finals. That will be December 9-18 in Peace Plaza. We are working with a company that has a collapsible screen, so we can pop that up and take it down,”

Minnesota Rush, a soccer program in Rochester is also hosting a viewing party for the U.S. vs England on November 25 at 12:30.

Minnesota Rush is also putting together a World Cup prediction online bracket.

