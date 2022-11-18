Two teens stabbed after altercation in Lyle, two arrested

LYLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Two teenagers were stabbed after an altercation in Lyle, Minnesota Wednesday night.

According to Mower County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street at 5:32 p.m. for an assault report involving to teenagers that had suffered stab wounds.

The two injured teenagers, one boy and one girl both 16 years old, were both transported to the hospital, treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

Two others were arrested for possible charges of second-degree assault at the scene. One 18-year-old man and one 14-year-old boy.

Lyle First Responders, Mayo Ambulance and Lyle Police Department also responded to the scene.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Mower County Sheriff’s Office at 507-437-9400.

