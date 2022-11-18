Tips for driving in wintry conditions

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Winters in Minnesota pose the greatest number of accidents of any season. According to the Minnesota office of traffic safety, the past five years have seen more than 79,165 crashes across the state.

Driving instructor Mark Thorson says when gearing up for winter driving, the first thing to do is to begin with the car.

“Even before you start driving, have your car ready like tires, wipers,” said Northgate Driving Instructor Mark Thorson. “Be sure you have all your window stuff open before you even start.”

Thorson says the most important things to keep in mind are less speed and more space. He says winter driving means learning how your car reacts to inclement conditions, and the best way to do that is by practicing.

“I would go to a high school parking lot when there are no cars or any big wide-open area,” said Mark Thorson Northgate driving instructor said. “Get your car in there, pick up some speed, hit the brakes and see what your car will do because each car is kind of unique.”

When it comes to knowing the uniqueness of your car, Thorson says a good area to know is the car’s braking system before hitting a slick spot.

“If you brake hard with an anti-lock-brake car when it is slippery the car will go on and off the brakes,” Thorson said. “So, you aren’t locking up to an all-out skid. It more controls the break. If you don’t have that you have to break lighter. You have to do more of that work yourself.”

To verify what kind of brakes the car has, look in the manual or on the dashboard.

