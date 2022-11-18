Steeplechase tubing opens Saturday, offers extreme night tubing this year

MAZEPPA, Minn. (KTTC) – Steeplechase tubing hill opens Saturday, November 19 at 10 a.m. There is extreme night snow tubing this year on Friday and Saturday nights. This includes music and lights on the mountain.

This is the second year under new ownership, offering predominantly tubing.

1 Hour Tubing Ticket: $15

2 Hour Tubing Ticket: $24

4 Hour Tubing Ticket: $40

Address: 59468 423rd Ave, Mazeppa, MN 55956

Snow Tubing Hours:

Friday- 5pm-9pm

Saturday- 10am-9pm

Sunday- 11am-5pm

Ther are specific rules for certain ages. Learn more here.

