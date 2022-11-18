Steeplechase tubing opens Saturday, offers extreme night tubing this year

Mazeppa, Minnesota
Mazeppa, Minnesota(Steeplechase Tubing)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAZEPPA, Minn. (KTTC) – Steeplechase tubing hill opens Saturday, November 19 at 10 a.m. There is extreme night snow tubing this year on Friday and Saturday nights. This includes music and lights on the mountain.

This is the second year under new ownership, offering predominantly tubing.

1 Hour Tubing Ticket: $15

2 Hour Tubing Ticket: $24

4 Hour Tubing Ticket: $40

Address: 59468 423rd Ave, Mazeppa, MN 55956

Snow Tubing Hours:

Friday- 5pm-9pm

Saturday- 10am-9pm

Sunday- 11am-5pm

Ther are specific rules for certain ages. Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four children die in Mason City house fire
Four children die in Mason City house fire
Police lights generic.
Rochester man found dead in church shed, carbon monoxide detected
Police Department cruiser
Two people found dead in Rochester apartment
Deadly Crash
One dead in Fillmore County crash
Emergency vehicle lights
Three drug overdoses reported in Olmsted County, one fatal

Latest News

Rochester
Seasonal depression becoming easier to identify and diagnose, Mayo Clinic psychiatrist says
Seasonal Depression becoming easier to identify and diagnose, Mayo Clinic psychiatrist says
What to know for driving in the winter
Tips for driving in wintry conditions
Tips for safe winter driving
Tips for Driving in the Winter