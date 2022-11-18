Seasonal depression becoming easier to identify and diagnose, Mayo Clinic psychiatrist says

By Noah Caplan
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the days getting shorter and darker, it’s that time of year where many come down with seasonal depression, also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder. Seasonal depression is described as a recurring mood variation that occurs in the fall and winter months, where less sunlight disrupts the circadian rhythm of diagnosed individuals.

“You should be reaching out to your provider to see ‘can I get treatment?’” said Patrick Bigaouette, a psychiatrist with Mayo Clinic Health Systems.

Bigaouette says the disorder is not more prevalent, rather he says mental health facilities have gotten better at identifying symptoms and treating seasonal depression. Symptoms are often similar to those of clinical depression.

“I’m not sure if it’s that we’re seeing more and more of it, but I think that we may be better at recognizing the signs and the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder,” Bigaouette said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four children die in Mason City house fire
Four children die in Mason City house fire
Police lights generic.
Rochester man found dead in church shed, carbon monoxide detected
Police Department cruiser
Two people found dead in Rochester apartment
Emergency vehicle lights
Three drug overdoses reported in Olmsted County, one fatal
Deadly Crash
One dead in Fillmore County crash

Latest News

Seasonal Depression becoming easier to identify and diagnose, Mayo Clinic psychiatrist says
What to know for driving in the winter
Tips for driving in wintry conditions
Tips for safe winter driving
Tips for Driving in the Winter
Mazeppa, Minnesota
Steeplechase tubing opens Saturday, offers extreme night tubing this year