Seasonal depression becoming easier to identify and diagnose, Mayo Clinic psychiatrist says

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the days getting shorter and darker, it’s that time of year where many come down with seasonal depression, also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder. Seasonal depression is described as a recurring mood variation that occurs in the fall and winter months, where less sunlight disrupts the circadian rhythm of diagnosed individuals.

“You should be reaching out to your provider to see ‘can I get treatment?’” said Patrick Bigaouette, a psychiatrist with Mayo Clinic Health Systems.

Bigaouette says the disorder is not more prevalent, rather he says mental health facilities have gotten better at identifying symptoms and treating seasonal depression. Symptoms are often similar to those of clinical depression.

“I’m not sure if it’s that we’re seeing more and more of it, but I think that we may be better at recognizing the signs and the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder,” Bigaouette said.

