Rep. TIna Liebling reappointed chair of House Health Committee

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester lawmaker is returning to her role on a state committee within the House of Representatives.

Friday, Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman announced Representative Tina Liebling will once again serve as chair of the House Health Finance and Policy Committee.

She was elected to the House in 2004. She is currently serving her 10th term.

“I’m honored to continue leading the House Health Committee, where the work we do can improve the health and well-being of Minnesotans,” Rep. Liebling said. “As we move past the pandemic, we will work to improve access to health care, reduce costs, improve outcomes, strengthen public health, and improve equity throughout our health care system.”

The 2023 legislative session convenes in Saint Paul on January 3 at noon.

