New construction bids on Mason City Airport new commercial terminal

Mason City airport update
Mason City airport update(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday, the Mason City Airport received three bids to help replace the current passenger terminal.

Three local construction companies made bids on the project including Joseph Company, Jensen Builders and Dean Snyder Constructions.

The airport commission will review the bids at its next meeting in December.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Rochester man found dead in church shed, carbon monoxide detected
Four children die in Mason City house fire
Four children die in Mason City house fire
Police Department cruiser
Two people found dead in Rochester apartment
Deadly Crash
One dead in Fillmore County crash
Fire graphic
Six taken to hospital after Mason City house fire

Latest News

Chef Jen: Mayo Clinic Diet
Chef Jen: Mayo Clinic Diet
Toy Trends this Holiday Season
Toy Trends this Holiday Season
SPAM Figgy Pudding
SPAM launches limited-edition Figgy Pudding SPAM
Here Comes Santa Claus in Downtown Rochester
Here Comes Santa Claus in Downtown Rochester