New construction bids on Mason City Airport new commercial terminal
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MASON CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday, the Mason City Airport received three bids to help replace the current passenger terminal.
Three local construction companies made bids on the project including Joseph Company, Jensen Builders and Dean Snyder Constructions.
The airport commission will review the bids at its next meeting in December.
