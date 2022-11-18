Nathan Timmel Headlines at Goonie’s Comedy Club

Rochester
Rochester(Goonie's Comedy Club)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comedian Nathan Timmel travels the country telling jokes, but he resides in Iowa with his family.

He is making his debut at the ‘new’ Goonie’s Comedy Club on South Broadway in Rochester this weekend.

He is headlining Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Skyler Bolks is the Feature performer. Tickets are $19 in advance and $25 at the door.

Learn more about Nathan Timmel, and purchase tickets here.

