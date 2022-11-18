Minnesota Twins reveal new uniforms Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KTTC) – A new chapter of Minnesota Twins baseball begins on November 18. The club is unveiling new marks and uniforms at the Mall of America Friday.

Current Twins players, alumni and front office staff are taking part in the public celebration at the Rotunda in the mall. The ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. and KTTC will be there.

Players will be there until 3 p.m. for fan photos and autographs.

