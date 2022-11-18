Lions Christmas tree sales get underway in Rochester

Morning Pride Lions members busy unloading 1,200 trees
Morning Pride Lions members busy unloading 1,200 trees(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The hunt is on for the perfect Christmas tree and the Rochester Morning Pride Lions Club is ready to help you find it!

Friday morning, club members worked to unload 1,200 trees at the parking lot near Sam’s Club off 55th Street Northwest in Rochester.

Sales officially start Saturday and continue every day except Thanksgiving until the trees are gone.

The trees are from Silent Night Tree Farm in Endeavor, Wisconsin. There are a variety of types of trees and heights available.

All proceeds go to Southeast Minnesota non-profit groups. In 2021, the tree sales brought in about $33,000.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four children die in Mason City house fire
Four children die in Mason City house fire
Emergency vehicle lights
Three drug overdoses reported in Olmsted County, one fatal
Police lights generic.
Rochester man found dead in church shed, carbon monoxide detected
Police Department cruiser
Two people found dead in Rochester apartment
New Year's Eve
Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Mayo Civic Center

Latest News

knife with police lights
Two teens stabbed after altercation in Lyle, two arrested
Rochester
Seasonal depression becoming easier to identify and diagnose, Mayo Clinic psychiatrist says
Seasonal Depression becoming easier to identify and diagnose, Mayo Clinic psychiatrist says
What to know for driving in the winter
Tips for driving in wintry conditions