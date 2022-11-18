Lions Christmas tree sales get underway in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The hunt is on for the perfect Christmas tree and the Rochester Morning Pride Lions Club is ready to help you find it!

Friday morning, club members worked to unload 1,200 trees at the parking lot near Sam’s Club off 55th Street Northwest in Rochester.

Sales officially start Saturday and continue every day except Thanksgiving until the trees are gone.

The trees are from Silent Night Tree Farm in Endeavor, Wisconsin. There are a variety of types of trees and heights available.

All proceeds go to Southeast Minnesota non-profit groups. In 2021, the tree sales brought in about $33,000.

