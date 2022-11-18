LIVE: Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to make an announcement.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

The move, which is being announced just three days after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy, is a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful.

Though the appointment installs a new supervisor atop the probes — both of which are expected to accelerate now that the midterm elections are complete — the special counsel will still report to Garland, who has ultimate say of whether to bring charges.

A senior Justice Department official disclosed the appointment on Friday but did not reveal the identity of the special counsel. Garland was expected to provide more details later in the afternoon.

Trump representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

(Source: CNN/POOL/TYLER BAGGINS/GOV. BRIAN KEMP/FACEBOOK/JUSTICE DEPARTMENT|NEWSMAX|POOL|REAL AMERICA'S VOICE|WPTV/BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four children die in Mason City house fire
Four children die in Mason City house fire
Emergency vehicle lights
Three drug overdoses reported in Olmsted County, one fatal
Police lights generic.
Rochester man found dead in church shed, carbon monoxide detected
Police Department cruiser
Two people found dead in Rochester apartment
New Year's Eve
Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Mayo Civic Center

Latest News

Amid GOP outrage, The Justice Department says it'll ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the...
What to know if you’ve applied for student loan forgiveness
KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in...
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
Biden meets with business, labor leaders to highlight inflation progress