Cold weekend ahead; Snow chances next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The blast of cold arctic air will settle in for Friday night into Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the lower teens and upper single digits Friday night.

Light snow showers will move across the area late tonight. Accumulations will be minor into Saturday morning. Winds will be strong out of the southwest and shift to the northwest around 15-20 mph. Some gusts could reach as high as 30 mph overnight.

High temperatures Saturday will be in the middle and upper teens with partly sunny skies. Winds will be strong out of the west-northwest around 15-25 mph. Wind gusts will be close to 30-35 mph at times. This will cause wind chills to drop into the lower single digits and below 0° through most of the afternoon. Temperatures will improve Sunday with highs warming into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will shift to the south around 10-20 mph.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 20s and lower 30s through most of next week. Overnight lows are expected to improve too with lows in the upper teens and the middle 20s by Tueday and Wednesday nights. Highs on Thanksgiving will be around the freezing point with our next system moving into the upper Midwest. Confidence is extremely low at this point for next week’s system, but it will be something to keep an eye on early next week.

