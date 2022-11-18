Cold and Blustery Friday-Saturday; Warming up a bit heading into the new week

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It will be cloudy, cold, and windy again today with high temperatures in the teens and 20s across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Periodic flurries are possible throughout the day, however, these flurries shouldn’t accumulate. Winds will be from the west between 15 and 20 miles per hour with cloudy skies for most of the region. A few peeks of sunshine are possible today, but there will be more clouds than sun on this Friday.

Today's Forecast
Tonight is going to be chilly as well with low temperatures in the single digits and low teens. Skies tonight will be cloudy with the chance for flurries continuing through the overnight hours.

Tonight's Forecast
Tomorrow will once again be chilly and windy. Winds tomorrow will be from the northwest between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. Periodic flurries will be possible throughout Saturday as well. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s with below-zero wind chill temperatures across the region. Expect cloudy skies tomorrow along with chilly and blustery conditions.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Aside from periodic flurries Friday and Saturday, we’re looking to be dry until Thanksgiving. Temperatures will warm a bit with highs in the 20s and 30s ahead for the upcoming week. We are looking at a system to bring some more snow to the region for Thanksgiving, however, it is still early so details haven’t quite been ironed out yet.

7-day forecast
