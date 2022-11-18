Austin Country Club to Host AJGA Event Next July

It will be the first AJGA event in Minnesota since 2018.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Austin, Minn. (KTTC) – Austin Country Club will host an American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) event next July. It will be the first time a Minnesota course has hosted an AJGA event since 2018.

AJGA events are among the top in junior golf, and they often attract the some best young talent the game has to offer.

Austin CC will host the Discover Austin Minnesota Junior Championship July 18-21, 2023. It will be a 54-hole tournament. Ninety-six male and female junior golfers will compete in the tournament.

