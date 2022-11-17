Voluming eating hacks with Mayo Clinic

The Mayo Clinic Health System
The Mayo Clinic Health System(KEYC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Volume eating is a concept, strategy or method of eating that allows for large consumption of food while minimizing calorie intake. It’s a newer concept where you can eat large volumes of food for fewer the amount of calories and lose weight.

Volume eating allows dieters to eat meals that aren’t restrictive when it comes to portion size.

Mayo Clinic Wellness Executive Chef Jen Welper of the Mayo Clinic Diet joined Midwest Access Thursday with some tips for dieters who are looking to have their cake and eat it too.

