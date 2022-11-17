Tyson Foods recalls nearly 94K pounds of ground beef products sold at select stores

Tyson Foods recalls some Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products.
Tyson Foods recalls some Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products.(fpwing via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A popular supermarket chain based in southwestern Texas announced a ground beef recall.

H-E-B announced on Wednesday that Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef due to the product possibly containing a foreign matter, mirror-like material.

According to the supermarket, the recalled products include 5- and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% lean ground beef, and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% lean ground chuck.

The beef products were sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas. According to the recall, the beef products had a freeze-by date of Nov. 25.

H-E-B said the recalled products have been removed from store shelves.

According to the recall announcement, no other ground beef products have been affected by the voluntary recall, and no injuries have been reported.

Consumers with questions may call the Tyson Consumer Relations department at 1-800-643-3410. H-E-B customers who purchased the recalled products can return them to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-800-432-3113.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Department cruiser
Two people found dead in Rochester apartment
Deadly Crash
One dead in Fillmore County crash
Police lights generic.
Rochester man found dead in church shed, carbon monoxide detected
Power outages
Rochester Public Utilities restores power to over 2K customers after outage
Joe Gatto
Joe Gatto to perform at Mayo Civic Center in 2023

Latest News

Entrepreneurial awards celebration
Entrepreneurs honored with awards for business
Two new firefighters start on crew
Staffing levels of Rochester Fire Department amidst new graduates
Rochester Fire Department new graduates join crew
RFD Graduation Ceremony
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea
Four Children Die in House Fire
Four Children Die in House Fire