Three drug overdoses reported in Olmsted County, one fatal

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – There have been three drug overdoses reported in Olmsted County over the last two days, including one that resulted in a fatality.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday deputies were dispatched to a medical call in Eyota on the 100 block of Madison Avenue Northwest.

The victim was a 65-year-old man from Eyota. Upon arrival, deputies administered Narcan and performed CPR. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died on the scene. At this point, no foul play is suspected.

Deputies did report finding evidence of drug use on the scene.

Rochester Police Department (RPD) is also reporting two other overdose incidents.

According to RPD, around 2 a.m. Wednesday Narcan was administered to a 20-year-old man after a suspected overdose and he was revived.

RPD also said a 24-year-old man overdosed Thursday morning and he was revived.

