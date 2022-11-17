Staffing levels of Rochester Fire Department amidst new graduates

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two new firefighters joined Rochester Fire Department Wednesday at the award, promotion and academy graduation. RFD says the two new graduates will join on as probationary trainees. But with their new crew assignments, RFD says that will bring their staffing levels to a good amount.

“We are one short right now, through no fault of anybody,” fire chief Erik Kerska said. “We have two recruit academies one in the spring and one in the fall. It is impossible to bring someone on immediately. They have to go through some rigorous training.”

The new fire fighters received their crew and truck assignments at the event. They even got pinned on to their uniform’s temporary department badges.

“I remember when I went through my recruit academy,” fire chief Eric Kerska said. “I remember when I was promoted. It’s just, the pride. You see the look on the faces of the individuals as well as on the family. I’m just so proud of my people, we have such great people.”

The ceremony also featured awards for community recognition, and department members who went above and beyond in the line of service.

