Rochester Native Maddox Fleming Named to Team USA Junior Select Team

Fleming is one of 12 forwards on the team.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(KTTC) – USA Hockey announced Maddox Fleming will be part of Team USA’s Junior Select team on Wednesday. The team will compete at the World Junior A Challenge next month in Ontario, Canada.

Fleming is one of 12 forwards on the team. The Notre Dame commit currently plays for the Sioux Falls Stampede where he has 11 points in 14 games this season. Fleming’s coach at Sioux Falls, Eric Rud, will serve as the USA Select team’s head coach.

Team USA’s first game at the tournament is Dec. 11 against Canada West.

