MNA nurses to vote on second possible strike

Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN(KBJR/CBS3 Duluth)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN -- Two months after their first strike, 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association will vote to authorize a second possible strike.

MNA spokespeople made that announcement Thursday morning.

The union members plan to vote on November 30.

If they approve a strike, there was no immediate word on when the nurses would walk off the job.

Nurses have been negotiating with 15 hospitals across the state, including St. Luke’s and Essentia in Duluth, for eight months.

Nurses claimed Thursday their contract negotiations still aren’t going anywhere.

They’re asking for improved pay and staffing conditions.

Hospital spokespeople said they plan to share their response to the news sometime Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

