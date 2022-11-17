Light snow today; much colder weather for the next few days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Once again we’re dealing with light snow across the area today as yet another clipper-type storm system moves through the region. We’ll have bursts of light snow shower activity off and on throughout the day with up to an inch of fluffy accumulation by early evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees with raw winds that will become rather gusty in the afternoon as the heart of the system passes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Winds will turn to the northwest at times reaching 25 to 30 miles per hour, giving us wind chill values in the teens and blowing the snow around, reducing visibility at times.

Light snow will end shortly after the evening commute, but skies will remain mostly cloudy during the overnight hours and low temperatures will be in the lower teens. Wind chill levels will be around zero tonight.

A few breaks of sunshine and some snow flurries will be possible on Friday. High temperatures will be in the teens with brisk west winds that will keep wind chill indices around zero.

A cold front early Saturday will produce some light snow showers during the morning hours. Expect just a minor coating of accumulation, generally less than half an inch. With some sunshine in the afternoon, temperatures will make their way into the mid-teens while raw northwest winds will keep wind chill values a little below zero. Gusts will reach 25 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Sunday is looking a little sunnier and a little less windy. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 20s with brisk southwest winds.

We’ll have sunshine in the area from Monday through Wednesday while high temperatures climb from the 20s to the low 30s. A weak storm system will graze the area to the northeast late Thursday and early Friday, possibly bringing a little snow for the tail end of our Thanksgiving or for a portion of the day next Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 30s for the end of next week.

