House sales down 30% since October in Southeast Minnsota

By Ashley Walker
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Now might be the best time to buy a house as prices fall.

Minnesota Realtors show data that house sales are down 30% since October in SE Minnesota.

Experts say this is to be expected with high housing prices over the last couple years due to high demand and low inventory.

“It’s a better market for buyer than it had been. It was more of a sellers’ market for a number of years there and right now, we’re moving toward a more balanced marketplace I would say. Buyers are able to go out and find more homes to look at and make a better selection; perhaps for what they want,” says Chris Galler, Minnesota Association of Realtors Executive Director.

Galler says some interest rates will be going down due to the winter. He also says you can still get the house you want at a price you want if you do your research and work with a lender and realtor you trust.

