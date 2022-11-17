Getting to Know Norman Wahl: Rochester’s newest City Council Member

By Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The newest member of the Rochester City Council is a retired pastor with a new passion to serve in local government.

Norman Wahl was the longtime pastor of Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. He retired two years ago. He said although he loves retirement, he got the urge to continue serve.

“I really just enjoy serving people,” he said. “Helping them to overcome obstacles and achieve goals together.”

He was elected in the Nov. 8 election to Ward 3 of the city council, a seat recently vacated by City Council Member Nick Campion.

“Nick stepped down to spend more time with his young children,” Wahl said. “I have always been interested in things like politics, and after talking to people, I decided to run.”

He said he enjoyed campaigning, and more than 50 volunteers stepped into help.

“I, myself knocked on 4,700- 4,800 doors,” he said. “Not one street in Ward 3 was untouched.”

He said his priorities include the city’s budget, public safety and making sure city resources are being used efficiently.

“It’s about the livability of just not Rochester, but our nation and the world,” he said.” That’s high on people’s minds so I do want to prudent with budget.”

Wahl said he’s eager to get to work.

“I am not going to act like I know everything,” he said. “I have a lot to learn, and we have a good city council now. We have some good people serving there. We have great city employees. I have been uniformly impressed.”

He said that his family supports the new adventure.

“It’s probably more fun to gauge the reactions of our three grandchildren,” he said. “They live here in town, especially the youngest one who’s ten, who’s just so excited that her grandpa won an election.”

Wahl is expected to be sworn in at the first city council meeting in January.

