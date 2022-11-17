Entrepreneurs honored with awards for business

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Recognizing entrepreneurs at the ninth annual Rochester Awarding Valuing Entrepreneurs awards Wednesday, run by the Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. RAEDI says that the evening is all about recognizing the hard work that get puts into starting a business.

“Whether it’s Mayo Clinic or many of the start-up business who will be here tonight,” RAEDI president John Wade said. “It all started with an idea. It all started with an entrepreneur who wanted to make a difference. So, we celebrate that.”

Among those awarded at the event Pasquales Neighborhood Pizzeria, Nanodropper, and the Stellar 181 Taphouse.

