Cold temperatures ahead; Tracking our next system

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cold arctic air will settle in to round out the work week. High temperatures will drop into the middle teens on both Friday and Saturday.

Weather headlines (KTTC)

Overnight lows Friday night and Saturday night could drop down into the single digits for the first time this season (area-wide). Temperatures will slowly improve by Sunday and into early next week. Our next weather-maker is set to impact the central portion of the U.S. by the middle of next week.

Next weather maker track 1 (KTTC)

Next weather maker track 2 (KTTC)

Confidence is still extremely low with next week’s weather-maker. I’m talking about it now because of how many people might be traveling across the country next week for Thanksgiving. Right now there are two different options with the track of this weather-maker. Track #1 would take the low well to our south and keep the heavy snowfall out of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. However, if we see a track more similar to #2, we could be right in the heart of the heavy snow band. We’ll continue to track this as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

Weekend outlook (KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday will be in the middle teens with wind chills through the day in the single digits. Winds will be around 15-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph. We might finally see some sunshine Sunday with highs warming into the middle 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-20 mph.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

