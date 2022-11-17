Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Experience Rochester announced Thursday a new event for the Rochester community to ring in the new year.

According the announcement, it will take place at the Mayo Civic Center on December 31, 2022, from 2 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. on January 1, 2023.

Admission is free. Financial donations are suggested and will support area non-profits. A limited number of reserved VIP tables will also be available for purchase for the evening entertainment.

“We’re excited to host an all-day New Year’s Eve celebration for the Rochester community,” Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center said. “Our team has worked diligently over the past several months to provide a fun, safe and engaging event for everyone to enjoy. We also want to encourage everyone to round-out a complete Rochester New Year’s Eve experience by supporting our diverse local restaurants and retail options before or after their Mayo Civic Center visit.”

Family-friendly activities from 2 – 8:00 p.m. include indoor roller skating, arcade games, an interactive ice carving display, and live entertainment by local bands Clay Fulton and the Lost Forty and Push & Turn. A Kids Ball drop and bubble celebration at 5 p.m. will allow Rochester’s youngest community members to ring in the new year before bedtime.

“After a tough two plus years of being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the community together is just what we need at this time,” Kim Norton, Rochester Mayor said. “I’m looking forward to this new tradition for Rochester.”

Evening entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. with a lineup of local and regional bands, including Hair of the Dog, Amateur the Band, Soul Train and Coyote Wild.

Celebrate Rochester! New Year’s Eve Celebration at Mayo Civic Center (Mayo Civic Center)

VIP reserved tables are available now with an advance online reservation.

Local food vendors and breweries will have food and beverages available for purchase throughout the daytime and evening.

Find more information and a complete schedule of events here.

