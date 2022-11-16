Winona Health holds walk-in flu vaccination clinic

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Flu vaccination is available on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Winona Health.

Check in is on the clinic second floor, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.

The clinic will be closed Thanksgiving Day, November 24.

Influenza (flu) can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can even lead to death. Flu symptoms usually come on suddenly.

People who have flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:

fever or feeling feverish/chills (Not everyone with flu will have a fever).

cough.

sore throat.

runny or stuffy nose.

muscle or body aches.

headaches.

fatigue.

some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

Regular dose flu vaccine is available for those 6 months and older. Flublok® is available for people age 50 and older and high dose vaccine is available for those age 65 or older.

Preparing for the walk-in vaccination clinic:

Bring insurance information if you have it.

Wear clothing that allows the upper arm to be quickly and easily accessible. There may be a wait depending on other patients and the number of people seeking the vaccine.

Masking is required at Winona Health.

During road construction, you can get to Winona Health via Parks Avenue at Hwy 61 near the YMCA.

