Where to watch FIFA World Cup in Rochester

FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022(FIFA World Cup)
By FOX 47 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from Nov. 20 - Dec. 18, 2022.

Rochester Downtown Alliance, in collaboration with Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic, will broadcast select games on a 19-foot LED screen in Peace Plaza.

The game schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, Dec. 9: 9-11 a.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 9: 1 -3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 10: 9-11 a.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 10: 1 -3 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 13: 1 -3 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 14: 1 -3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 17: 9-11 a.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 18: 9-11 a.m.

This will be free and open to the public. You can bring your own chair.

The Gray Duck Theater also announced they will be showing all FIFA World Cup for free including every United States Men’s National Team game. Gray Duck will not be open on Thanksgiving Day.

