St. Paul man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A South St. Paul man has entered a guilty plea Wednesday for a 2021 fatal shooting in Rochester.

Derrick Days, 29, and Nautica Cox, 23, of Minneapolis were accused of shooting and killing Todd Banks Jr. on June 6, 2021. It happened downtown Rochester near the area of 1st Avenue and 3rd Street SW.

Another man was also shot and critically wounded but survived.

Days pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon as part of the plea deal that will dismiss an additional charge of second-degree murder and illegally possessing a firearm.

His jury trial was scheduled to begin Nov. 28, 2022. A sentencing date has not been set yet.

Cox pleaded not guilty to three counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. His trial is set to begin on December 12.

