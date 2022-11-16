Six taken to hospital after Mason City house fire

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Six people were taken to the hospital following a house fire.

According to Mason City Fire Department, it was dispatched to 509 N Washington Ave. at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a house fire.

Fire crews arrived to find fire showing from the first and second floors of the house.

Firefighters began rescue operations, which resulted in multiple victims being removed from the house. Mason City Fire Department ambulances transported six patients to the hospital with burn related injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The fire is currently under investigation by Mason City Fire Department and Mason City Police Department. A request for assistance has also been made to the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s office.

