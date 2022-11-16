Sheriff: Shooting deaths in Jackson County murder-suicide

Sheriff’s officials in west central Wisconsin say scene evidence and autopsy results in the shooting deaths of two men last week indicate it is a case of murder-suicide
Nov. 16, 2022
TOWN OF MANCHESTER, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in west central Wisconsin say scene evidence and autopsy results in the shooting deaths of two men last week indicate it was a murder-suicide case.

Jackson County sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the Town of Manchester last Thursday afternoon and found two men who were dead.

They were identified as 78-year-old William Kerr and 72-year-old Daniel Zillmer, both of Black River Falls. Autopsies were done at the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff’s office, results show Zillmer died as a result of two gunshot wounds. Additional evidence from the autopsies and the crime scene indicates that Kerr died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

