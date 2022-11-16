Rochester man pleads guilty to illegal possession of a firearm

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Court documents show that on May 25, 2022, Marcus Jackson, 49, was in possession of a Taurus G2C 9MM pistol.

Rochester Police Department (RPD) executed a search warrant at Jackson’s residence in Rochester. At the beginning of the search, Jackson indicated there were no firearms present. However, as an officer began to search above the kitchen cabinets, Jackson informed the officer that he had a gun above the refrigerator.

Since Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in Olmsted, Ramsey and Hennepin Counties, Jackson is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

Jackson pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court before Senior Judge Joan N. Erickson to one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and RPD.

