Rochester man found dead in church shed, carbon monoxide detected

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man was found dead in a church shed Tuesday afternoon.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it responded to a medical call at 3:26 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church.

The man, 59, had gone out to a maintenance shed a few hours earlier to do some work. When church staff went to check on him, they found him dead.

Rochester Fire Department (RFD) measured high levels of carbon monoxide in the shed.

There was a gas tank on an engine that was out of gas.

The incident is under investigation.

