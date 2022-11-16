Olmsted County Commissioners honored as four announce retirement

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Four Olmsted County Commissioners are being celebrated as they announce their retirements, set for the end of this year.

The four retirees are: Jim Bier, who represented the Fifth District and served on the county board since 2002, Ken Brown, who represented the Second District and also served since 2002, Matt Flynn, who represented the Fourth District and has served on the board since 1997, and Stephanie Podulke, who represented the First District and served on the board since 2011.

Community and county staff members gathered Tuesday at the Olmsted County Government Center to honor the members.

“I will certainly miss working with my commissioner colleagues and the inspirational staff at the county,” Commissioner Podulke said. “It has been an honor to be elected by the community and an ongoing privilege to be trusted to make decisions that are in the best interest of the present and future of Olmsted County.”

“I have enjoyed working with the people of Olmsted County and working to resolve issues,” Commissioner Bier said. “The work of being a county commissioner is about making Olmsted County a better place.”

“It’s been a pleasure serving as county commissioner,” Commissioner Flynn said. “We’ve been very successful as a county and my hope for the future of our county is that it remains a great community in which to live, work, and raise a family.”

“It’s a challenging job to balancing so many priorities and working toward compromise in difficult situations,” Commissioner Brown said. “That said, I have greatly enjoyed interacting with my colleagues, our community, and other leaders from various organizations. It has been a pleasure to work with what I consider to be the most professional, dedicated, and innovative county staff around, certainly in the state and probably in the nation.”

