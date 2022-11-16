Mormon church supports legislation for gay marriage

church leaders say the Respect for Marriage Act is a way to protect the rights of LGBTQ...
church leaders say the Respect for Marriage Act is a way to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement Tuesday calling for federal legislation to protect same-sex marriage.

While the LDS church views marriage as a union between a man and a woman, church leaders say the Respect for Marriage Act is a way to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans.

If the Senate passes the act, it would safeguard same-sex and interracial marriages across the country.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Department cruiser
Two people found dead in Rochester apartment
Deadly Crash
One dead in Fillmore County crash
Power outages
Rochester Public Utilities restores power to over 2K customers after outage
Joe Gatto
Joe Gatto to perform at Mayo Civic Center in 2023
A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
Plane with over 50 dogs crash-lands on golf course, officials say

Latest News

FIFA World Cup 2022
Where to watch FIFA World Cup in Rochester
Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at...
‘Not unexpected’: Fiona the hippo has been mating with partner Tucker
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections,...
US Supreme Court clears way for Arizona prisoner’s execution
Capt. Sheila Kelliher, public information officer for the Los Angeles Country Fire Department,...
22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits hit by car, 5 critical