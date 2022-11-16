Meet: Tammy Bear

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Yammy Bear has a little sister who is taking over during the holiday season. Her name is Tammy Bear. She, alongside Yammy Bear, joined Midwest Access Wednesday.

Yammy Bear has been battling health issues recently, and he is having a bone marrow transplant soon.

Yammy and Tammy are always looking for ways to give back this holiday season.

There is also a way to help Yammy in his health battle, find more details in a GoFundMe here.

