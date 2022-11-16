Light snow today and Thursday; January-like temps are in store this weekend

High temps will fall from the 30s to the 20s and then the teens this week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Light snow is falling across the area today as our snowy pattern continues for the third day. Expect occasional light snow this afternoon with a dusting of accumulation possible. Roads may be slick in spots until the early evening hours. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a brisk northwest breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times, keeping wind chill values in the teens for the most part.

We’ll get a break from the snow tonight, and we may even enjoy a couple of hours of starlight in the area as we’ll find ourselves between storm systems. Temperatures will drop into the teens overnight with a brisk southwest breeze.

A clipper-type storm system will zip into the region from the northwest on Thursday, bringing clouds and light snow showers to the area. Snowfall amounts will be meager, less than half an inch, but slick roads may again be a concern in a few spots. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-20s. A raw westerly breeze will reach 20 miles per hour at times, keeping wind chill values in the single digits for most of the day.

A few flurries may hang around early Friday before a little sunshine peeks through the clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the mid-teens with wind chill values slightly below zero throughout the day thanks to a pesky westerly breeze.

A few more flurries will develop on Saturday with raw west winds and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper teens. Sunday looks sunnier and slightly warmer, but we’ll still have to deal with some cold west winds. High temperatures will be near 20 degrees and wind chill levels will be around zero.

Next week will be slightly warmer, but still winter-like. We’ll have a little sunshine to start the week with temperatures warming from the 20s to the 30s by the middle of the week. There will be chances for some rain and snow showers on Wednesday and early Thursday. Right now, it’s too early to say if there will be any snowfall accumulation early Thanksgiving morning, though. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s for the midweek before falling to the low 30s next Friday.

