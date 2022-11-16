Light snow today and Thursday; January-like temps are in store this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Light snow is falling across the area today as our snowy pattern continues for the third day. Expect occasional light snow this afternoon with a dusting of accumulation possible. Roads may be slick in spots until the early evening hours. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a brisk northwest breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times, keeping wind chill values in the teens for the most part.

We'll have light snow showers this afternoon and then breaks in the clouds will be possible later tonight. (KTTC)

We’ll get a break from the snow tonight, and we may even enjoy a couple of hours of starlight in the area as we’ll find ourselves between storm systems. Temperatures will drop into the teens overnight with a brisk southwest breeze.

We'll have doses of light snow over the next few days, but not much in the way of accumulation. (KTTC)

A clipper-type storm system will zip into the region from the northwest on Thursday, bringing clouds and light snow showers to the area. Snowfall amounts will be meager, less than half an inch, but slick roads may again be a concern in a few spots. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-20s. A raw westerly breeze will reach 20 miles per hour at times, keeping wind chill values in the single digits for most of the day.

We'll have light snow showers and raw west winds. Snowfall accumulation will be light. (KTTC)

A few flurries may hang around early Friday before a little sunshine peeks through the clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the mid-teens with wind chill values slightly below zero throughout the day thanks to a pesky westerly breeze.

High temps will be in the teens this weekend with wind chill values slightly below zero. (KTTC)

A few more flurries will develop on Saturday with raw west winds and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper teens. Sunday looks sunnier and slightly warmer, but we’ll still have to deal with some cold west winds. High temperatures will be near 20 degrees and wind chill levels will be around zero.

We'll have light snow showers, then frigid temps as we approach the weekend. (KTTC)

Next week will be slightly warmer, but still winter-like. We’ll have a little sunshine to start the week with temperatures warming from the 20s to the 30s by the middle of the week. There will be chances for some rain and snow showers on Wednesday and early Thursday. Right now, it’s too early to say if there will be any snowfall accumulation early Thanksgiving morning, though. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s for the midweek before falling to the low 30s next Friday.

Temps will drop to January-like levels this weekend before warming to the 30s in the coming week. (KTTC)

