Light snow Thursday; Arctic air returns Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking our next weather-maker for Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move across the upper Midwest, which will bring some light snow Thursday and cold temperatures heading into the weekend.

Light snow will be possible through the daytime hours Thursday. Accumulations are expected to be minimal along the front. Snowfall accumulations should stay less than 1″ for most areas across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Temperatures will fall into the single digits for overnight lows Thursday into Friday for the first time this season. Afternoon highs on Friday will stay in the middle teens with partly sunny skies. Wind chills are expected to stay in the lower single digits and below 0° on Friday. Winds will be around 10-20 mph Friday afternoon and it will really feel like late December.

With how broken and scattered snow showers will be on Thursday, models do not have a good handle on accumulations. Overall, snowfall totals should stay around 1″ or less for most areas.

Cold temperatures continue into the weekend with highs in the middle teens and lower 20s. We’ll see a slow warming trend through next week! High temperatures will return to the middle 30s just before Thanksgiving.

