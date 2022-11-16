Lanesboro calls for visual artists

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) – There is a professional exhibition opportunity for emerging visual artists in Lanesboro. These artists can be from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

These emerging visual artists can display their work in a professional gallery setting at Lanesboro Arts. The show will run from February 11 through April 9, 2023.

Applications are due December 9, 2022 at noon. Accepted artists will be contacted by December 21. The show will feature three or more emerging artists.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

