Give to the Max Day is Nov. 17

(KVLY)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota’s biggest day of giving is Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

According to GiveMN, charitable giving across the country increased by 4% last year but it’s not keeping up with historically high inflation rates and the end of pandemic relief. 

Individuals are struggling to stay afloat. And the nonprofits and schools they rely on need even more resources to provide support.

Out of the thousands of organizations that participate in Give to the Max Day, nearly half reported they were experiencing an increased demand at the end of 2021.

39% of organizations rely on Give to the Max as their primary fundraising campaign. Smaller donations make giving affordable and provide an opportunity to spread your donations across multiple organizations.

Donors can search for organizations based on their values, such as BIPOC organizations, those impacted by COVID-19, hunger and homelessness relief and much more. Visit GiveMN.org to participate and use the search tool to find causes that align with personal values.

In 2021, donors gave a record-breaking $34.3 million for 6,457 organizations and schools.

“Give to the Max is a celebration of Minnesotan generosity and the impact it has in every community across our state,” Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN said. “Every year, we start at $0 and are humbled by the power hundreds of thousands of gifts can have when our community joins together during Minnesota’s giving holiday.”

Give to the Max informally kicked off Nov. 1 for “Early Giving.” Thousands of donors around the world have already donated to more than 2,500 organizations throughout the early giving period.

This is GiveMN’s 14th annual Give to the Max Day.

