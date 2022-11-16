Fernbrook IMPACT Day Treatment program moves locations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There was an open house Wednesday for the Fernbrook IMPACT Day Treatment program. It has moved locations to the main Olmsted County Fernbrook Family Center Site. That address is 2519 Commerce Dr NW Suites 200.

The IMPACT Day Treatment program has been serving the community since 2020 and continues to grow accepting new clients.

The Olmsted County Fernbrook Family Center site open house took place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. celebrating the completion of the IMPACT Day Treatment space and re-introducing Fernbrook Family Center services to the community.

Description of IMPACT Day Treatment programming

· Peer Group focused

· 3 hours per day including 1 hour of group psychotherapy, 2 hours of skill development

· 5 days per week, Closed on Major US holidays

· Programming occurs year-round

· Not a part of inpatient or residential treatment services or educational services

· Multiple treatment tracks dependent on age group

· IMPACT is provided by a multidisciplinary team under the clinical supervision of Qualified Mental Health Professionals

Eligibility for Day Treatment

· Marked Decline in functioning demonstrated by functional assessment

· Professional and self-referral

· Adolescents ages 10-13, 14-18

· Medicaid, Private insurance varies by plan

· Transportation assistance through local transportation companies

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.