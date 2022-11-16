Celebrating the champions of the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester

People gathered for the Breakfast of Champions at the Rochester International Event Center
People gathered for the Breakfast of Champions at the Rochester International Event Center(KTTC)
By Jess Abrahamson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many people in our community paused to honor the great things happening at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester Wednesday morning.

They came out for the Breakfast of Champions at the Rochester International Event Center. This event was formerly known as the Hero’s Breakfast.

Awards were given out to the people and community partners helping to inspire kids at the club and get them dreaming about what they can achieve.

The featured champion speaker was Matthew Horace, the Chief Security Officer for Mayo Clinic.

Rosalind Moore was the alumnae champion speaker. Moore was Minnesota’s 2017 Youth of the Year and is currently a community engagement specialist at Girl Scouts River Valleys.

