ACallForKindness Campaign with Verizon and Hy-Vee

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Verizon, Hy-Vee and KTTC have teamed up this holiday season, to give back. Our friends with Verizon are giving the gift of groceries to local shoppers.

Midwest Access on Wednesday took viewers to a local Hy-Vee for a special surprise.

It’s all part of Verizon’s #ACallForKindess campaign. Research for the campaign came from kindness.org.

Verizon and Hy-Vee are two companies that prioritize giving back.

You can also pay it forward by pledging to do your own act of kindness today on verizon.com/kindness.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.