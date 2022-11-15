Winter car tips with Babcock Auto Care

Being Prepared for Winter, by preparing your car.
Being Prepared for Winter, by preparing your car.
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the winter months are upon us, Babcock Auto Care wants to make sure your car is ready for the road. Some tips for your vehicle are assessing your tires, testing your battery, check your fluids, evaluate your brakes and blades and more.

You can learn more about Babcock Auto here.

Here is a blogpost from Babcock about: Winterizing Your Vehicle

