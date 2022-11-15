Winter car tips with Babcock Auto Care

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the winter months are upon us, Babcock Auto Care wants to make sure your car is ready for the road. Some tips for your vehicle are assessing your tires, testing your battery, check your fluids, evaluate your brakes and blades and more.

