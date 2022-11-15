Two people found dead in Rochester apartment

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man and woman from Rochester were both found dead in an apartment early Monday morning.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), the mother of a 22-year-old woman contacted RPD after not talking to her daughter since Nov. 3.

RPD said the the mother knew that her daughter lived with a 38-year-old boyfriend in a northwest Rochester apartment. The mother was also unable to contact the boyfriend, so RPD executed a wellness check at the apartment.

RPD performed the wellness check early morning on Nov. 14 and found the couple dead. There were no signs of trauma.

There was evidence of drug use at the apartment.

RPD is waiting for the autopsy and toxicology reports to determine the cause of death.

