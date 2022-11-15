Tuesday is America Recycles Day

Recycle
Recycle(Patsy Montesinos)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Recycling is an easy way to conserve resources, prevent pollution, and reduce waste. Approximately 44% of the waste generated in Olmsted County is recycled. By comparison, this rate is slightly higher than the rest of non-metro MN counties (38%) and well above the national average of 32%.

Unfortunately, people often throw garbage in their recycling carts. Dirty diapers, food waste, and plastic bags are just some of the contaminants that can ruin entire loads of recyclable materials. Celebrate the day by learning what items should and should NOT go in your curbside recycling cart.

Items that CAN be recycled in your curbside recycling cart:

  • Office Paper
  • Newspaper
  • Magazines
  • Envelopes
  • Mail
  • Paper Bags

-Corrugated Cardboard & Paperboard (flatten for recycling)

-Aluminum Cans (empty)

-Tin/Steel Cans (empty – labels can stay on)

-Clear and Colored Glass Bottles & Jars (empty - no window glass, dishware, or ceramics)

-Plastic Bottles & Containers #1, #2, & #5 (empty – keep caps on)

-Milk and Juice Cartons (empty)

Items that CANNOT be recycled in your curbside recycling cart (not an inclusive list):

- Plastic Bags (bring to a bag return-bin at participating retailers)

- Batteries

  • Lithium and rechargeable batteries should be treated as hazardous waste. They can be brought to the Olmsted County Hazardous Waste Facility for free.
  • Single-use alkaline batteries can go in the trash.
  • “Tanglers” (hoses, electrical cords, light strands, and wires)
  • Electronics o Items like computers, TVs, DVD players, etc. can be recycled at the Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus for a fee.
  • Shredded Paper
  • Food Waste
  • Foam Containers & Packaging
  • Ceramics, Dishware, & Window Glass
  • Hazardous Materials (poisonous, flammable, corrosive, etc.)
  • Napkins & Paper Plates/Towels
  • Plastic Cutlery
  • Aerosol Cans

A copy of the Curbside Recycling Cart Guide can be downloaded on this website. A “Recycling – Know What To Throw” video is also available on YouTube.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Closed to Through Traffic
Highway 61 reopens from Wabasha to Lake City after dump truck roll-over
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Target, Walmart and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 24.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2022

Latest News

Being Prepared for Winter, by preparing your car.
Winter car tips with Babcock Auto Care
RCTC
Rochester Community Technical College hosts STEAM Summit Tuesday
Deadly Crash
One dead in Fillmore County crash
KTTC News Now