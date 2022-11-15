Tuesday is America Recycles Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Recycling is an easy way to conserve resources, prevent pollution, and reduce waste. Approximately 44% of the waste generated in Olmsted County is recycled. By comparison, this rate is slightly higher than the rest of non-metro MN counties (38%) and well above the national average of 32%.

Unfortunately, people often throw garbage in their recycling carts. Dirty diapers, food waste, and plastic bags are just some of the contaminants that can ruin entire loads of recyclable materials. Celebrate the day by learning what items should and should NOT go in your curbside recycling cart.

Items that CAN be recycled in your curbside recycling cart:

Office Paper

Newspaper

Magazines

Envelopes

Mail

Paper Bags

-Corrugated Cardboard & Paperboard (flatten for recycling)

-Aluminum Cans (empty)

-Tin/Steel Cans (empty – labels can stay on)

-Clear and Colored Glass Bottles & Jars (empty - no window glass, dishware, or ceramics)

-Plastic Bottles & Containers #1, #2, & #5 (empty – keep caps on)

-Milk and Juice Cartons (empty)

Items that CANNOT be recycled in your curbside recycling cart (not an inclusive list):

- Plastic Bags (bring to a bag return-bin at participating retailers)

- Batteries

Lithium and rechargeable batteries should be treated as hazardous waste. They can be brought to the Olmsted County Hazardous Waste Facility for free.

Single-use alkaline batteries can go in the trash.

“Tanglers” (hoses, electrical cords, light strands, and wires)

Electronics o Items like computers, TVs, DVD players, etc. can be recycled at the Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus for a fee.

Shredded Paper

Food Waste

Foam Containers & Packaging

Ceramics, Dishware, & Window Glass

Hazardous Materials (poisonous, flammable, corrosive, etc.)

Napkins & Paper Plates/Towels

Plastic Cutlery

Aerosol Cans

A copy of the Curbside Recycling Cart Guide can be downloaded on this website. A “Recycling – Know What To Throw” video is also available on YouTube.

