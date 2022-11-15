SPAM launches limited-edition Figgy Pudding SPAM

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The makers of the SPAM officially launched their limited-edition SPAM Figgy Pudding Tuesday.

The new seasonal variety is now available while supplies last at SPAM.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

It features a blend of warm spices and popular seasonal ingredients.

A savory, sweet and comforting treat, SPAM Figgy Pudding evokes a sense of nostalgia and warmth, taking consumers back to their favorite memories from holidays past.

While 69% of consumers surveyed know what Figgy Pudding is or have heard of it, only 17% have had it before. The brand has taken this holiday classic, and seemingly mystical dish, and placed its familiar flavors into the iconic little blue can.

The variety features cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and cloves, along with popular winter flavor profiles like fig and orange flavors.

Some simple and complimentary dishes to try with SPAM Figgy Pudding include spiced Dutch baby pancakes, crispy skewers and festive charcuterie board bites.

“This new flavor brings the spirit of the holidays in one can! It honors the traditional recipe, while making it easy and versatile to enjoy,” Steve Venenga, vice president of marketing for the SPAM Brand said. “SPAM Figgy Pudding represents how one dish creates new interpretations of traditions, each leaving their own mark, just as the SPAM® Brand has done since 1937.”

SPAM has also created a soon to be classic animation and song to reintroduce consumers to this holiday treat. The brand has assembled all the classic holiday characters including Santa, reindeer, elves, a yeti and, of course, the holiday hog to sing, “We Wish You A Figgy Christmas.” Decked out on a stage inside of a snow globe, viewers will watch as these icons struggle to explain figgy pudding but, still, just can’t get past its delicious flavor. Click here to watch.

Each purchase includes a two-pack of 12oz cans at a suggested retail price of $10.

The brand’s last seasonal variety, SPAM Pumpkin Spice, sold out in just seven hours during its launch in September 2019.

For additional inspiration on how to best serve SPAM Figgy Pudding, visit here.

