Semi and Cargo van crash head-on in Faribault County

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a head-on crash Monday at 11:05 a.m.

According to Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on 470th Ave. on the north edge of the City of Frost.

A 1996 Kenworth semi-tractor pulling a trailer loaded with grain crashed head-on into a 2021 RAM PRO Cargo van.

Upon arrival, deputies found the semi and its trailer on its driver side with severe damage to the front of the tractor. The trailer was also damaged which caused the grain to spill out into the ditch.

The driver of the semi, a 28-year-old man from Dakota, Minnesota, had to be helped out of the cab by firefighters and into an awaiting ambulance.

Deputies also found the cargo van on its passenger side in the ditch with severe front-end damage. The driver of the cargo van, a 28-year-old man from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was removed from the van by medical personnel and into an awaiting ambulance.

Both drivers were transported to UHD Hospital in Blue Earth with injuries.

Poor road conditions were a factor in this crash. It is still under investigation.

Road crews were on scene for around seven hours cleaning up the crash.

Frost Ambulance, Frost Fire Department, Blue Earth Fire Department, UHD Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol and the Faribault County Highway Department all assisted on scene.

