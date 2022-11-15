Rochester welcomes Bloomberg Philanthropies to showcase career pathways for women of color program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Rochester is looking to promote women of color within the construction industry.

Tuesday, city leaders and community partners gathered to breakdown the details of the program’s background, vision and goals for the future.

The project is funded by the Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Mayors Challenge.

Back in January, city leaders announced Rochester was one of 15 cities that received $1 million to support a city’s most promising and inspiring ideas.

Since then, city leaders have been working on developing project goals, and Tuesday representatives from Bloomberg Philanthropies worked with city leaders to bring the project forward.

“When family-sustaining careers are inaccessible to women and minorities, multi-generational disparities deepen over time. Strategies to reduce occupational segregation and gender imbalances in male-dominated industries will challenge long-standing assumptions and drive lasting workforce change,” Rochester mayor Kim Norton said.

Last year, less than one percent of construction jobs were filled by women of color, and 13 percent of Rochester’s entire population is women of color.

