Rochester welcomes Bloomberg Philanthropies to showcase career pathways for women of color program

Bloomberg philanthropy visits Rochester
Bloomberg philanthropy visits Rochester(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Rochester is looking to promote women of color within the construction industry.

Tuesday, city leaders and community partners gathered to breakdown the details of the program’s background, vision and goals for the future.

The project is funded by the Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Mayors Challenge.

Back in January, city leaders announced Rochester was one of 15 cities that received $1 million to support a city’s most promising and inspiring ideas.

Since then, city leaders have been working on developing project goals, and Tuesday representatives from Bloomberg Philanthropies worked with city leaders to bring the project forward.

“When family-sustaining careers are inaccessible to women and minorities, multi-generational disparities deepen over time. Strategies to reduce occupational segregation and gender imbalances in male-dominated industries will challenge long-standing assumptions and drive lasting workforce change,” Rochester mayor Kim Norton said.

Last year, less than one percent of construction jobs were filled by women of color, and 13 percent of Rochester’s entire population is women of color.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Department cruiser
Two people found dead in Rochester apartment
Deadly Crash
One dead in Fillmore County crash
Road Closed to Through Traffic
Highway 61 reopens from Wabasha to Lake City after dump truck roll-over
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Power outages
Rochester Public Utilities restores power to over 2K customers after outage

Latest News

Four Olmsted County Commissioners honored as they announce retirement
Olmsted County Commissioners honored as four announce retirement
Olmsted County Commissioners honored
Olmsted County Commissioners honored as four announce retirement
STEAM career fair, Darian Leddy reports
Waterproof Winter Flooring
Waterproof Winter Flooring